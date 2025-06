Good Shepherd IV

The Fair Isle ferry Good Shepherd is bypassing its normal destination of Grutness at the moment and is coming to Lerwick which about doubles its journey time. The Grutness terminal is being improved for the new ferry, for which an order has now been placed, which will have ro-ro capabilities.

Hoping that the new ferry will be Good Sheperd V (surely).

Seen her on its approach to Lerwick with Bressay in the background.