Ragged Robin Day #16 by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3757

Ragged Robin Day #16

Year 16 of taking a photo of Ragged Robin on the 27th of June.
In every year prior to this I have been worried about whether there would be any about on this day but they have always come good. This year there were no worries as, like the Sumburgh Head Puffins, the Ragged Robin is having a fabulous year. Clumps of them started to appear at the end of June and I've never seen so much of it as I have this year in the fields around us. It does always seem to windy on Ragged Robin day so focus is never my strongpoint. (that's my excuse anyway).
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Richard Lewis

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
It’s a very beautiful flower. Is that date important for Ragged Robin?
June 27th, 2025  
Richard Lewis ace
@happypat Only important to me as I happened to end up taking a photo of Ragged Robin on the 27 June two years in a row and thought why not make it every year?
June 27th, 2025  
