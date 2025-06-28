Sign up
Previous
Photo 3758
Levenwick
A morning down on the Levenwick beach which we had to ourselves for a short while. A strong wind blowing all day but full sunshine in the afternoon.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7872
photos
137
followers
36
following
1029% complete
3751
3752
3753
3754
3755
3756
3757
3758
3755
2163
3756
1227
356
3757
2164
3758
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
28th June 2025 9:49am
Tags
shetland
,
levenwick
