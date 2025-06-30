Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3760
Shout it Loud
While not the huge numbers of late there were plenty Puffins at Sumburgh Head this morning. The weather was probably against them sunbathing on the cliffs with a high wind especially on the west side.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7877
photos
137
followers
36
following
1030% complete
View this month »
3753
3754
3755
3756
3757
3758
3759
3760
Latest from all albums
3757
2164
3758
2165
3759
2166
357
3760
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
30th June 2025 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
puffin
,
sumburgh
LManning (Laura)
ace
Excellent capture!
June 30th, 2025
Linda Godwin
What a great capture!!
June 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close