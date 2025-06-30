Previous
Shout it Loud by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3760

Shout it Loud

While not the huge numbers of late there were plenty Puffins at Sumburgh Head this morning. The weather was probably against them sunbathing on the cliffs with a high wind especially on the west side.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
LManning (Laura) ace
Excellent capture!
June 30th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
What a great capture!!
June 30th, 2025  
