No Mow

My no mow patch of grass is coming on nicely.



Most is Autumn Hawkbit but there are a few Dandelions as well as Buttercup, Daisy and quite a bit of Self-heal plus a few other which have not flowered yet. Bees, Butterflies, Moths and Sparrows seem to enjoy. Not so much wild Orchids this year or last which may be a sign on drier than usual garden.