Double Trouble

Two cruise ships in today.

On the right is the Marina with 1258 passengers and on the left the Aidaluna with 2050.

Not a good day of weather for them. It was dull and dry on arrival but from lunchtime it started to rain and hasn't let up since. The Marina is heading for Norway and the Aidaluna to Iceland.

You can just about pick out the Shetland Islands Council ferry Leirna heading towards Bressay and the also the pilot boat Knab which I think was heading out the north entrance to meet a cargo boat.