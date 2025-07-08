Sign up
Previous
Photo 3768
Victoria House
There are two Victoria Houses in Sandwick and this one has the nicest outlook. I uploaded a photo of it before but usually with snow in the foreground.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
2
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7899
photos
136
followers
36
following
1032% complete
3761
3762
3763
3764
3765
3766
3767
3768
2171
360
1231
3766
2172
3767
2173
3768
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
8th July 2025 7:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
victoriahouse
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 8th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Lovely summer view
July 8th, 2025
