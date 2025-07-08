Previous
Victoria House by lifeat60degrees
Victoria House

There are two Victoria Houses in Sandwick and this one has the nicest outlook. I uploaded a photo of it before but usually with snow in the foreground.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 8th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Lovely summer view
July 8th, 2025  
