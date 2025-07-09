Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3769
A Fine Catch
There are always small fish to be seen in the water in and around Lerwick harbour and this Razorbill was gleefully finding plenty to eat.
Even though he had a beak full he kept diving to get more and seemed to succeed every time he went down.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7902
photos
135
followers
36
following
1032% complete
View this month »
3762
3763
3764
3765
3766
3767
3768
3769
Latest from all albums
3766
2172
3767
2173
3768
2174
361
3769
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
9th July 2025 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feeding
,
shetland
,
razorbill
,
lerwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close