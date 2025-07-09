Previous
A Fine Catch by lifeat60degrees
A Fine Catch

There are always small fish to be seen in the water in and around Lerwick harbour and this Razorbill was gleefully finding plenty to eat.
Even though he had a beak full he kept diving to get more and seemed to succeed every time he went down.
Richard Lewis

