Wild Flowers by lifeat60degrees
Wild Flowers

This patch of grass would do any bee-bomb site proud but it is all natural just not mowed down. It's also in one of the most sheltered spots in Sandwick which helps.
Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980
