Photo 3771
Toll Booth
The Toll Booth in Lerwick dates back to the 1760's and is now the local Lifeboat Station.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
rnli
,
tollbooth
,
lerwick
,
shetkand
