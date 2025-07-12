Previous
Tale of Two Forecasts by lifeat60degrees
Tale of Two Forecasts

As can be seen from other uploads there were two differing forecasts for today. The Met Office forecast was for fog all day and given the warm day yesterday it would have surprised nobody if that had been the case. The forecast I find that is more reliable is Yr.no from Norway and while they are normally very good they are not so good at forecasting fog.
The Norway forecasters won the contest today as there was not a sign of fog down our way and was again too warm for the likes of me.
An early morning walk round the coast to Hoswick was just about bearable.
