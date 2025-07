Wheatear

Far too hot for yours truly again today. Cooler than yesterday due to a morning breeze but once that fell away it was too hot. I had to abort my afternoon walk due to the heat but not before one of the local nesting Wheatears put in an appearance.

Only 35 bird species this week which is a bit lower for the time of year but I think many are keeping a low profile due to the heat.

Sunrise 4:05

Sunset 22:14