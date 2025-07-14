Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3774
Misty Mousa
There were patches of mist hanging around first thing before it turned into another warm day. While the recorded temperatures were not as high as the last two days it felt warmer in the sun so I was glad to be indoors most of the day.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7915
photos
135
followers
36
following
1033% complete
View this month »
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
3773
3774
Latest from all albums
363
1233
2176
3772
2177
3773
2178
3774
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
14th July 2025 8:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mist
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
mousa
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close