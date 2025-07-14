Previous
Misty Mousa by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3774

Misty Mousa

There were patches of mist hanging around first thing before it turned into another warm day. While the recorded temperatures were not as high as the last two days it felt warmer in the sun so I was glad to be indoors most of the day.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

