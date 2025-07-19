Previous
Birds Foot Trefoil by lifeat60degrees
Birds Foot Trefoil

A walk along to the end of the Noness Road. In the last mile I counted at least 27 species of wild flower and I'm sure there were more.
I always think that to have so many of a very exposed section very near to the sea is amazing.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
