Clearing Mist

Rain overnight and misty this morning. Still very warm and when the mist cleared and the sun shone it was far too warm for me (still!)

Another quiet week for the birds with only 34 species this week. Nothing rare but a few Red Throated Divers about in the bay.

Sunrise 04:19

Sunset 22:02

That's an hour and eight minutes less of sun above the horizon in a month.