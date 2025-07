Drying Up

This is easily the longest warm spell I've had in my 45 years in Shetland. While overcast this morning the mist and cloud cleared in the afternoon and the garden thermometer reached 23.8° the highest I've seen it out in the open.

The burn through Swinister into Hoswick is very low and the fish that can be seen darting about in the pools must be getting worried about the lack of flow and depth of the water.