Previous
Walk to Leebitton by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3783

Walk to Leebitton

It's only a mile and half from home to the Leebitton pier and is quite flat. Can be hard going in the winter if there is a strong wind blowing though as there is no shelter from any wind direction.
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1036% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact