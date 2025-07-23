Sign up
Photo 3783
Walk to Leebitton
It's only a mile and half from home to the Leebitton pier and is quite flat. Can be hard going in the winter if there is a strong wind blowing though as there is no shelter from any wind direction.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 23rd, 2025
