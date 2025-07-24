Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3784
Sumburgh Puffin
The Puffins at Sumburgh Head did not disappoint the visitors today with plenty on show on the cliff tops, in the sea and flying around.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7942
photos
135
followers
36
following
1036% complete
View this month »
3777
3778
3779
3780
3781
3782
3783
3784
Latest from all albums
3782
1235
1236
2185
3783
2186
1237
3784
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
24th July 2025 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
puffin
,
sumburgh
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful capture… a favourite of mine…
July 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close