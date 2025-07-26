Previous
Morning Stroll by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3786

Morning Stroll

Noticed this chap having a slow stroll over one of Lerwick’s lanes this morning. Given the impending approach of several feet I lifted it to an area of grass that it was approaching.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Corinne C ace
Great close up. I love seeing its texture
July 26th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
How kind of you! Terrific close-up.
July 26th, 2025  
