Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3786
Morning Stroll
Noticed this chap having a slow stroll over one of Lerwick’s lanes this morning. Given the impending approach of several feet I lifted it to an area of grass that it was approaching.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7944
photos
135
followers
36
following
1037% complete
View this month »
3779
3780
3781
3782
3783
3784
3785
3786
Latest from all albums
1236
2185
3783
2186
1237
3784
3785
3786
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
26th July 2025 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snail
,
shetland
,
lerwick
Corinne C
ace
Great close up. I love seeing its texture
July 26th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
How kind of you! Terrific close-up.
July 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close