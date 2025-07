St Ninians Isle Cave

Testing out the camera on the new phone.

iPhones are usually pretty good in good light but I'm still finding the edges of the wide angle shots a bit pulled out.

Grandson was happy to pose for effect.

37 Species of bird this week up a fraction on recent weeks. Oystercatchers are beginning to flock as the young get older.

Sunrise 4:34

Sunset 21:46