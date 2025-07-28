Sign up
Photo 3788
Down in the Depths
Place the lens at the bottom of the grass and see what happens.
Good selection in this patch.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7948
photos
135
followers
36
following
1037% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
28th July 2025 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildflowers
,
shetland
,
sandwick
