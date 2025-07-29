Previous
Faroe's National Day
Photo 3789

Faroe’s National Day

Faroe’s national day giving the Lerwick Town Hall an excuse to fly the Faroese national flag
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

