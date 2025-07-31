Sign up
Previous
Photo 3791
Yarrow Patch
A fine patch of Yarrow growing around a fence in Hoswick.
First day in over a month I've needed a coat on and with my hood up. Not heavy rain but one of those drizzles that can make you wet.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
31st July 2025 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
yarrow
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
