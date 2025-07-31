Previous
Yarrow Patch by lifeat60degrees
Yarrow Patch

A fine patch of Yarrow growing around a fence in Hoswick.

First day in over a month I've needed a coat on and with my hood up. Not heavy rain but one of those drizzles that can make you wet.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
