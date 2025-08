Scarlet Lady

Virgin Voyages cruise ship Scarlett Lady deposited around 3000 passengers in Lerwick today. On my walk around the harbour this afternoon there was a long queue waiting for the tenders to take them back to the boat. It didn't seem to have as many tenders as we normally see which may have been the reason there were so many about. It is probably the least attractive cruise ship I've seen in town this year and it is now on its way to Iceland.