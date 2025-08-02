Nordstjernen

A morning with high cloud soon turned into pure blue skies and warm sunshine enjoyed by not only us but also the midges. Walked in the morning when it was overcast as was cooler and cam across the Norwegian ship Nordstjernen heading through Mousa Sound on its way from Lerwick to Scalloway. A better view of her today compared to yesterday.

The Met Office confirmed today, what everyone here new, that Shetland had its hottest July since records began. Hard to think that we are due heavy rain tomorrow and storm Floris on Monday / Tuesday.