A Day of Two Halves by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3794

A Day of Two Halves

Very wet this morning but it felt good to be out for a walk in the rain this morning. I did get a strange look from the sheep sheltering next to the trailer. Probably the first person they saw today. The weather changed around mid-day into a bright sunny and warm afternoon.
The Weather Warning around storm Floris has now been changed by the Met Office to tomorrow only from 06.00 to 23:59. Strangely however the same Met Office is forecasting a maximum 48 mph wind tomorrow and 53 mph on Tuesday
33 species of bird this week but these included returning Turnstone from their breeding sites north and a big influx in the numbers of Greylag Geese also returning from the far north.
Sunrise 04:50
Sunset 21:29
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
