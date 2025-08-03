A Day of Two Halves

Very wet this morning but it felt good to be out for a walk in the rain this morning. I did get a strange look from the sheep sheltering next to the trailer. Probably the first person they saw today. The weather changed around mid-day into a bright sunny and warm afternoon.

The Weather Warning around storm Floris has now been changed by the Met Office to tomorrow only from 06.00 to 23:59. Strangely however the same Met Office is forecasting a maximum 48 mph wind tomorrow and 53 mph on Tuesday

33 species of bird this week but these included returning Turnstone from their breeding sites north and a big influx in the numbers of Greylag Geese also returning from the far north.

Sunrise 04:50

Sunset 21:29