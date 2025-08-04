Previous
If yesterday was a day of two halves then today was a day of three thirds.
Start and finish of the day were fine, warm and dry with winds of 4 mph first thing and 7 mph later on in the evening. In between very heavy rain and winds touching 50 mph from the east -nothing like the wind further south. It looks like the edge of Storm Floris hit us with less strong winds but it also looks like it is to swing back into us overnight with winds touch 65 mph forecast from the north-west. The weather warning has now been extended to 8am tomorrow.
The seas around Lerwick harbour were relatively sheltered but it was very dark during the rain.
Richard Lewis

Suzanne ace
I really enjoy your descriptions and shots of Shetland!
August 4th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
So many shades of grey... beautiful in their own way. Hope your overnight weather is not too fierce!
August 4th, 2025  
