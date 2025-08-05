Swinister Burn

I usually take a photo of the stepping stones from the other side but went for something different today. Much more water in the burn due to the rain over the last couple of days. The forecast was correct as it was blustery all day and little sign of the wind being below 40mph. Winds in the 40's and 50's mph don't tend to be much of an issue here which is the advantage of not having trees hanging over power lines. A couple of cruise ship cancellations however. There is a distinct autumnal feel to the place with this change in the weather.