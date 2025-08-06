Sign up
Previous
Photo 3797
Mother Eider
Mother eider was showing a couple of chicks some feeding techniques at the Pool of Virkie this afternoon. The chicks seemed to be doing quite well and she looks pleased with herself.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7971
photos
137
followers
36
following
1040% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
6th August 2025 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
eider
,
sumburgh
,
virkie
