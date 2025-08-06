Previous
Mother Eider by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3797

Mother Eider

Mother eider was showing a couple of chicks some feeding techniques at the Pool of Virkie this afternoon. The chicks seemed to be doing quite well and she looks pleased with herself.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

