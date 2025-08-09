Sign up
Previous
Photo 3800
Croft of Stove
The outbuildings of the old croft at Stove. Not sure they are used for much these days other than storage.
It was lovely a sunny first thing but a stiff 50+mph wind in the morning - rain later.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
stove
,
croft
,
shetland
,
sandwick
