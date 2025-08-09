Previous
Croft of Stove by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3800

Croft of Stove

The outbuildings of the old croft at Stove. Not sure they are used for much these days other than storage.
It was lovely a sunny first thing but a stiff 50+mph wind in the morning - rain later.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
