Back in Action by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3801

Back in Action

After a week of no trips due to the windy weather the Mousa ferry, Solan IV, was back in action today. Here it is coming into Leebitton after spending the week in the safety of the Cunningsburgh Marina.
Leebitton was looking good today with a good selection of birds including the Arctic Terns that were busy feeding their young. The skipper of the ferry was telling me that he has seen far more terns in the area this years compared to previous years.
Total birds seen this week 43. Again nothing unusual but first big flock of Golden Plover (around 75) this year.
Sunrise 5:07
Sunset 21:11
The simmer dim has gone for the year and the sunrise to sunset time has reduced by 2 hours and 47 minutes since mid-summer. The year is moving on.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
