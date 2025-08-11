Croft of Golgo

This is my favourite ruin in Shetland. Maybe because it is only 3/4 of a mile from home and easy to get to. There are a couple of old crofts here and I did wonder how people travelled to their home here as there is no sign of a road / path at all.

A couple of years ago I discovered an old map of the area from the late 19th century and sure enough there was a track marked from Golgo down the hill into another part of the village. Early 20th century maps don't show any sign of the track. There is no indication of its route now and perhaps the remoteness and exposed nature of the site was its undoing.