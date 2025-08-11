Previous
Croft of Golgo by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3802

Croft of Golgo

This is my favourite ruin in Shetland. Maybe because it is only 3/4 of a mile from home and easy to get to. There are a couple of old crofts here and I did wonder how people travelled to their home here as there is no sign of a road / path at all.
A couple of years ago I discovered an old map of the area from the late 19th century and sure enough there was a track marked from Golgo down the hill into another part of the village. Early 20th century maps don't show any sign of the track. There is no indication of its route now and perhaps the remoteness and exposed nature of the site was its undoing.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1041% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
Ruins combined with vague unknown circumstances are such an enigma. Superb and interesting capture.
August 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact