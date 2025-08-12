Sign up
Previous
Photo 3803
Mobile Sauna
The mobile sauna has now found its way to the Cunningsburgh beach. A bit of an exposed spot!
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7986
photos
137
followers
36
following
1041% complete
3796
3797
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
372
2199
3801
2200
1243
3802
373
3803
Tags
sauna
,
shetland
,
cunningsburgh
Beverley
ace
Very healthy… and cool
August 12th, 2025
