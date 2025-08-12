Previous
Mobile Sauna by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3803

Mobile Sauna

The mobile sauna has now found its way to the Cunningsburgh beach. A bit of an exposed spot!
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Beverley ace
Very healthy… and cool
August 12th, 2025  
