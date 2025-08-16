Previous
Bit of Excitement by lifeat60degrees
Bit of Excitement

Maybe not great for photographs but I had an unexpected surprise around lunchtime. I got a message to say there were Pilot Whales in Mousa Sound so I went for a look. No sign of them but on my walk back to the car the Mousa Boatman asked if I wanted to come along for a look as he was heading to Mousa.
Off we set and there was a pod of around 10 to be seen and over the next hour they could be seen moving up and down the Sound presumably feeding (mackerel the boatman reckoned).
Its little things like this that make living here a great experience.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Beverley ace
Absolutely wonderful… very special
August 16th, 2025  
