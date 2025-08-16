Bit of Excitement

Maybe not great for photographs but I had an unexpected surprise around lunchtime. I got a message to say there were Pilot Whales in Mousa Sound so I went for a look. No sign of them but on my walk back to the car the Mousa Boatman asked if I wanted to come along for a look as he was heading to Mousa.

Off we set and there was a pod of around 10 to be seen and over the next hour they could be seen moving up and down the Sound presumably feeding (mackerel the boatman reckoned).

Its little things like this that make living here a great experience.