Juvenile Wheatear by lifeat60degrees
I had been thinking it was a quiet year for Wheatears but this last week has proved that thought wrong. There have an awful lot of them about at the moment and I can see adult builds trying to keep track of the young bird without any obvious success.
Overall the untypical Shetland summer weather continues with a warmth in the air that is not usual.
I didn't quite make the 40 species of birds this week with 39 seen but again nothing unusual although good to see larger flocks of Golden Plover, Turnstone and Greylag Geese - although farmers may not be happy with the geese numbers.
