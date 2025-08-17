Juvenile Wheatear

I had been thinking it was a quiet year for Wheatears but this last week has proved that thought wrong. There have an awful lot of them about at the moment and I can see adult builds trying to keep track of the young bird without any obvious success.

Overall the untypical Shetland summer weather continues with a warmth in the air that is not usual.

I didn't quite make the 40 species of birds this week with 39 seen but again nothing unusual although good to see larger flocks of Golden Plover, Turnstone and Greylag Geese - although farmers may not be happy with the geese numbers.

Sunrise 5:24

Sunet 20:51