Previous
Photo 3810
Not a Lot Happening
Bit of a nothing day if truth be told.
Jacket required for evening walk with a 25mph northerly coming down the hill in the distance
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
