Lift Off
Photo 3813

Lift Off

Still a good number of juvenile Kiitiwakes in Lerwick harbour today finding a food supply in at the harbour wall. They were moving too fast for me!!
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
