Photo 3816
Quiet Day
Quick photo of a wee bridge over the burn at Sannick after a visit to the dentist. Came back with one less tooth than I went with!
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
footbridge
,
sandwick
,
sannick
