Previous
Photo 3817
Up in the Air
The sky didn't know what to do with itself this evening.
A couple of days with fog swirling around but not as bad as yesterday.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
sky
shetland
sandwick
