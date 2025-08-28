Previous
Bay of Scousburgh
Photo 3819

Bay of Scousburgh

Bay of Scousburgh at Spiggie is one of Shetland's magical places. The beach is often referred to as Spiggie Beach and is usually a lot quieter than nearby St Ninians Isle. We saw three people and one dog on the beach when we arrived and just one other as we left. Most people head, understandably, to St Ninians Isle as it is more unique and has a lot of parking. The beach has been used a few times in the Shetland TV series including some unlikely scenarios of people swimming over to Skeld and Walls which frankly would be impossible. The whole area today was looking glorious and even some of the tourists didn't have wooly hats on!!
