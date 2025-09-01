Sign up
Previous
Photo 3823
Gannet Watch
Watching gannets is fun but they were not prepared to look in the right direction for a photo.
As a result not much else to snap with a 600mm lens.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8039
photos
137
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
1st September 2025 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wave
,
shetland
,
lerwick
Judith Johnson
ace
This capture of the waves is excellent. We're just ending a holiday Ireland, the weather in the west was very windy, so I was also trying to capture the waves
September 1st, 2025
