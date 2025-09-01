Previous
Gannet Watch by lifeat60degrees
Gannet Watch

Watching gannets is fun but they were not prepared to look in the right direction for a photo.
As a result not much else to snap with a 600mm lens.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Judith Johnson
This capture of the waves is excellent. We're just ending a holiday Ireland, the weather in the west was very windy, so I was also trying to capture the waves
September 1st, 2025  
