Bye

This Wheatear seemed to be saying good-bye before heading for warmer climes before returning to breed next Spring. They are the bird I look out for most in the Spring but are often one of the last to arrive.

I suspect there will be some about for a while (last year I saw one on 28th September) but at some point they will be birds from further north on their way south and having a rest here.

Update on the weather which seemed to follow the better forecast that had a dry day with rain only arriving in the evening.