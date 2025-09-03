Previous
This Wheatear seemed to be saying good-bye before heading for warmer climes before returning to breed next Spring. They are the bird I look out for most in the Spring but are often one of the last to arrive.
I suspect there will be some about for a while (last year I saw one on 28th September) but at some point they will be birds from further north on their way south and having a rest here.
Update on the weather which seemed to follow the better forecast that had a dry day with rain only arriving in the evening.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

