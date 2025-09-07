Previous
Sheltered Side by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3829

Sheltered Side

The wind picked up overnight gusting to the high 30's mph but coming from the south east which is a bit unusual. The cattle in this field have free range of a large area more or less up to the top of the hill in this photo. They are not stupid animals however and know that right down at this end near the burn is the most sheltered when the wind is blowing from the south east.
Not a huge number of birds around this week but did manage 35 species. A good variety but not big number of each species apart from Lapwing and Golden Plovers.
Sunrise 6:14
Sunset 19:49
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1049% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact