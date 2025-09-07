Sheltered Side

The wind picked up overnight gusting to the high 30's mph but coming from the south east which is a bit unusual. The cattle in this field have free range of a large area more or less up to the top of the hill in this photo. They are not stupid animals however and know that right down at this end near the burn is the most sheltered when the wind is blowing from the south east.

Not a huge number of birds around this week but did manage 35 species. A good variety but not big number of each species apart from Lapwing and Golden Plovers.

Sunrise 6:14

Sunset 19:49