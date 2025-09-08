Previous
Sorlandet in the Mist by lifeat60degrees
Sorlandet in the Mist

Stavanger based Sorlandet is a fairly regular visitor to Shetland. It's due in Lerwick on Wednesday and I wonder if, due to the forecast, it arrived in Shetland waters a few days early. It has been in Wadbister Voe for a couple of days now in a fairly sheltered spot just north of Lerwick,
It was misty when I went for a look but the day soon cleared into another warm sunny day. If I'd been there from late morning after it would have been blue sky and sea.
Currently I'm keeping a wary eye on the forecast for Wednesday's trip on the ferry to Aberdeen
Richard Lewis

Judith Johnson ace
It's a fabulous picture. I love the misty background
September 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 8th, 2025  
