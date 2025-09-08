Sorlandet in the Mist

Stavanger based Sorlandet is a fairly regular visitor to Shetland. It's due in Lerwick on Wednesday and I wonder if, due to the forecast, it arrived in Shetland waters a few days early. It has been in Wadbister Voe for a couple of days now in a fairly sheltered spot just north of Lerwick,

It was misty when I went for a look but the day soon cleared into another warm sunny day. If I'd been there from late morning after it would have been blue sky and sea.

Currently I'm keeping a wary eye on the forecast for Wednesday's trip on the ferry to Aberdeen