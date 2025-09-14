Yankee

Yankee providing today’s only photo. He’s 5 years old now and still a lively and strong dog.

A visit with grandson to the Aberdeen Science Museum was good fun for all generations.

With a visit to the mainland this week bird numbers were up to 59 species due to seeing common and garden birds which is unusual for me. Friday was first day this year without seeing a blackbird.

Sunrise 6:37 sunset 19:29 here at Portlethen whereas back home it’s sunrise 6:30 and sunset 19:28. Getting equal as we approach the equinox.