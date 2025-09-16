Sign up
Photo 3838
Welcome Sight
A much calmer night on the boat than had been expected but even with that it is a welcome sight to see the Bressay Lighthouse when you come to Shetland by ferry.
A showery day still allowed me to cut the grass.
16th September 2025
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
lighthouse
,
shetland
,
bressay
