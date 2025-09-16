Previous
Welcome Sight by lifeat60degrees
Welcome Sight

A much calmer night on the boat than had been expected but even with that it is a welcome sight to see the Bressay Lighthouse when you come to Shetland by ferry.
A showery day still allowed me to cut the grass.
