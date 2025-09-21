Watching the Weather

A couple of walks today that required a close watch of the sky. The beauty of Shetland is that you can see the weather coming and choose your route to ensure shelter is available when the rain comes. I was successful today in having good shelter during the showers. On this walk I wished I'd had my hat and glove and in the afternoon I was much better organised.

43 bird species this week and the obvious ones that have migrated away are the terns. Last one I saw was on 9th September so that's them until May.

Sunrise 6:47

Sunset 19:07

This time next week we will have entered the dark side with nights longer than days.