Sumburgh Landing

I don't know how old the ruined croft that I'm standing in is but I do know it is unlikely that any occupant will have witnessed Loganair arriving at Sumburgh.

The airport received its first landing in 1936 and the croft house was probably occupied at that time but the end of the runway would not have been seen from this angle. While the immediate area around the airport will have its noisy moments I'm certain it would be an interesting area to live in. A bit far from Lerwick however during my working life.