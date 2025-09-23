Sign up
Photo 3845
Scalloway
Sunny weather when travelling to work is golden at the moment with the sun just at the right angle.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
