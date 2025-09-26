Sign up
Previous
Photo 3848
Morning Birdfeed
The working morning top up of the bird feeders is a bit darker these days. Blackbird, were as usual, the only ones up at this time catching not only the worm but the best seeds.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
26th September 2025 6:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Corinne C
ace
I do love silhouettes in the night!
September 26th, 2025
