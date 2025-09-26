Previous
Morning Birdfeed by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3848

Morning Birdfeed

The working morning top up of the bird feeders is a bit darker these days. Blackbird, were as usual, the only ones up at this time catching not only the worm but the best seeds.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1054% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I do love silhouettes in the night!
September 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact